Ongoing 333rd Session Of Senate To Continue Till Dec 15

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The House business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate on Monday convened at the Parliament House, where the members, under the leadership of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, deliberated on the legislative agenda for the 333rd Session of the Senate.

During the meeting, the committee made the decision to extend the ongoing session until December 15.

This extension allows for further discussion and consideration of crucial legislative matters.

Notable attendees included Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, and Senator Kamil Ali Agha. The Secretary of the Senate, Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan, was also present at the session.

