'Ongoing 3rd phase of Covid-19 much dangerous \: PM Farooq Haider

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) : "Ongoing third phase of the corona pandemic is much dangerous as compared to earlier experienced two phases of the pandemic in AJK as in some areas the percentage of the positive cases has reached up to 26 percent", AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Thursday.

Chairing a high level meeting in the State metropolis, he said due to the timely decisions taken by the government during first and second phases of the pandemic, enabled it to control the pandemic.

The ongoing third phase of the virus had become alarming and death tolls had been increasing day by day, he said, adding that strictly implementation of SOPs was the only way to control the virus.

The Secretary AJK health Services in his briefing said that 2274 active cases had been reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir out of which 90 patients had been admitted in the hospitals while two patients had been put on ventilators.

He said the rest of the patients had been quarantined in their homes.

He informed that the first dose of corona vaccine had been administered to 95 percent health workers while the second dose of vaccine to 60 percent health workers of the state.

He suggested launching a special media awareness campaign and strict checking at the entry points to control the pandemic.

The health department recommended the complete lockdown for two weeks in view of the alarming situation of corona virus in AJK.

The prime minister on this occasion said that the imposition of complete lockdown would be decided by the NCOC however he instructed the chief secretary,administration and other concerned officials to submit proposals after complete consultations in that regard.

The prime minister was also briefed by the commissioners of all divisions and districts about the latest situation of corona pandemic in their respective divisions.

The meeting was attended by the Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi and high ranking government officials.