UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ongoing 3rd Phase Of Covid-19 Much Dangerous \: PM Farooq Haider

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:15 PM

'Ongoing 3rd phase of Covid-19 much dangerous \: PM Farooq Haider

"Ongoing third phase of the corona pandemic is much dangerous as compared to earlier experienced two phases of the pandemic in AJK as in some areas the percentage of the positive cases has reached up to 26 percent", AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) : "Ongoing third phase of the corona pandemic is much dangerous as compared to earlier experienced two phases of the pandemic in AJK as in some areas the percentage of the positive cases has reached up to 26 percent", AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said on Thursday.

Chairing a high level meeting in the State metropolis, he said due to the timely decisions taken by the government during first and second phases of the pandemic, enabled it to control the pandemic.

The ongoing third phase of the virus had become alarming and death tolls had been increasing day by day, he said, adding that strictly implementation of SOPs was the only way to control the virus.

The Secretary AJK health Services in his briefing said that 2274 active cases had been reported in Azad Jammu Kashmir out of which 90 patients had been admitted in the hospitals while two patients had been put on ventilators.

He said the rest of the patients had been quarantined in their homes.

He informed that the first dose of corona vaccine had been administered to 95 percent health workers while the second dose of vaccine to 60 percent health workers of the state.

He suggested launching a special media awareness campaign and strict checking at the entry points to control the pandemic.

The health department recommended the complete lockdown for two weeks in view of the alarming situation of corona virus in AJK.

The prime minister on this occasion said that the imposition of complete lockdown would be decided by the NCOC however he instructed the chief secretary,administration and other concerned officials to submit proposals after complete consultations in that regard.

The prime minister was also briefed by the commissioners of all divisions and districts about the latest situation of corona pandemic in their respective divisions.

The meeting was attended by the Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi and high ranking government officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Government

Recent Stories

Tree plantation campaign launch in Nawabshah

1 minute ago

PRCS, Devcom to promote climate literacy jointly

1 minute ago

Govt taking steps to facilitate poor strata of soc ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court seeks Tax Commissioner's order in Ju ..

1 minute ago

Three Employees of Russian Embassy Need to Leave S ..

13 minutes ago

Syria's Recent Missile Strike on Israel Not 'Inten ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.