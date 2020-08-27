'Ongoing accountability process not to be allowed to derail', says Shandana Gulzar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Thursday made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principle and he would not allowed any propaganda to derail the process of accountability to succeed.

Talking to a ptv news channel, Shandana Gulzar said that political parties should be unanimous against across the board accountability and warned that whoever stood apart would be helping the corrupt elements in escaping accountability process.

She also said that massive corruption by previous regimes had badly paralyzed the justice system in the country, which was being rectified now by the government in the larger national interest.

She said removing flaws in the current justice system and ensuring affordable and immediate access to justice for the people was the basic element of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) manifesto.

She reiterated that her government will live up to its commitment of providing equal justice and to end corruption from the country.

She mentioned PTI leadership raised the slogan of change that was supported by people at large scale throughout the country adding that the govt is bringing a visible change in public sector institutions and introducing the system of merit and justice.

The Prime minister Imran Khan's struggle against the corrupt system and corrupt elements has now entered into its final phase and his dream of "corruption-free Pakistan" will come true.

Gulzar further highlighted that in two years, the PTI govt has "stabilized economy despite inheriting the worst external crises and managed the biggest global COVID threat by "successfully balancing lives.

She said under the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the image of Pakistan, slowly but gradually, has significantly improved in the eyes of the world.

She said that those who made assets through illegal means would have to face accountability, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said categorically he would not spare the thieves.

She said that mafias were trying to foil the reforms initiated by PM Imran Khan.

She said the government was committed to controlling inflation and providing immediate relief to themasses.

Replying to a question, she said PTI government will utilize all legal means to bring back ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from London and he will not be allowed to evade the law, adding, Jahngir Tareen Case is different from former PM Nawaz Sharif but we will equally treat to all no mercy for corrupt people.