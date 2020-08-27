UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Ongoing Accountability Process Not To Be Allowed To Derail', Says Shandana Gulzar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 12:09 PM

'Ongoing accountability process not to be allowed to derail', says Shandana Gulzar

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Thursday made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principle and he would not allowed any propaganda to derail the process of accountability to succeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Thursday made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a man of principle and he would not allowed any propaganda to derail the process of accountability to succeed.

Talking to a ptv news channel, Shandana Gulzar said that political parties should be unanimous against across the board accountability and warned that whoever stood apart would be helping the corrupt elements in escaping accountability process.

She also said that massive corruption by previous regimes had badly paralyzed the justice system in the country, which was being rectified now by the government in the larger national interest.

She said removing flaws in the current justice system and ensuring affordable and immediate access to justice for the people was the basic element of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) manifesto.

She reiterated that her government will live up to its commitment of providing equal justice and to end corruption from the country.

She mentioned PTI leadership raised the slogan of change that was supported by people at large scale throughout the country adding that the govt is bringing a visible change in public sector institutions and introducing the system of merit and justice.

The Prime minister Imran Khan's struggle against the corrupt system and corrupt elements has now entered into its final phase and his dream of "corruption-free Pakistan" will come true.

Gulzar further highlighted that in two years, the PTI govt has "stabilized economy despite inheriting the worst external crises and managed the biggest global COVID threat by "successfully balancing lives.

She said under the bold and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the image of Pakistan, slowly but gradually, has significantly improved in the eyes of the world.

She said that those who made assets through illegal means would have to face accountability, adding, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said categorically he would not spare the thieves.

She said that mafias were trying to foil the reforms initiated by PM Imran Khan.

She said the government was committed to controlling inflation and providing immediate relief to themasses.

Replying to a question, she said PTI government will utilize all legal means to bring back ex-premier Nawaz Sharif from London and he will not be allowed to evade the law, adding, Jahngir Tareen Case is different from former PM Nawaz Sharif but we will equally treat to all no mercy for corrupt people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World London Man Commerce All From Government Merit Packaging Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Aerospace giant Rolls-Royce logs 5.4bn H1 loss on ..

2 minutes ago

NAB court issued non-bailable arrest warrants of S ..

15 minutes ago

Promising Haider Ali set to realise his dream

28 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific strengthens contact information datab ..

31 minutes ago

HEC and Huawei to Quadruple ICT Training Program

36 minutes ago

PM directs establishment of food, drug testing lab ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.