Ongoing AJK-based Hydroelectric Power Projects To Open New Vistas To Consumers: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq has said that since hydropower was the most important sector in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the state government was paying special attention to the speedy uplift of this sector.

Addressing a meeting of the Board of Directors of Azad Kashmir Power Development Organization (PDO) held at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis late Friday, the AJK Prime Minister said that early completion of the ongoing hydroelectric power projects would not only be instrumental in providing electricity facilities to the consumers at large but also helpful in generating revenue for the state. 

The meeting was attended by Minister Power Development Organization Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Dawood Muhammad Barich, Additional Chief Secretary Development Atif Rehman, Secretary Finance islam Zeb, Senior Member Board of Revenue Zaheer u din Qureshi, Secretary Law, and Managing Director PDO.

Many important decisions were taken in the meeting, which included conditional approval for payment of salaries to the PDO employees and approval for the establishment of the reforms committee.

The reforms committee, formed under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Development, was primarily mandated with the task of submitting comprehensive recommendations to the board within two weeks with reference to all other matters, including the structure, budget, income, expenditure, and rules of the PDO. 

The meeting also approved PC-1 for the construction of the transmission line from Jagran to Nowseri.

