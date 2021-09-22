Ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed

A meeting to review the progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign was held in DC office here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :A meeting to review the progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign was held in DC office here on Tuesday.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan chaired the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, ADC, HQ Muhammad Khalid, ACs Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf, Umar Maqbool, CEO Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Bilal Ahmed, representative of the World Health Organization and other officers were also present.

Reviewing the progress, the Commissioner directed the polio teams to fulfill their responsibilities more efficiently and ensure the presence of polio teams at public transport stands, railway stations and other important public places.

He also directed the health department to take immediate steps and address the issues raised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said that all out effort should be made to make the anti-polio campaign a success. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that surprise checking would continue and the area in-charge concerned would be responsible for the shortcomings.

During the meeting, the DHO gave a briefing on the implementation and monitoring of campaign.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner visited Jhang road and checked the cleanliness situation.

He directed the administration of Faisalabad Waste Management Company to monitor theattendance of waste workers daily and ensure cleanliness in the city.