UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Budget Session To End On June 24 After Completing Business

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Ongoing budget session to end on June 24 after completing business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, has proposed to conclude the ongoing budget session on June 24, 2023, after completing its business.

The decision was made during a meeting of the committee, said a news release.

According to the proposed schedule, the general discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24 will continue until June 17. This will be followed by the consideration of recommendations made by the Senate of Pakistan and the winding up of the general discussion on the budget by the Finance Minister on June 19.

On June 20, discussions on appropriations related to charged expenditures will be held, while Cut Motions will be taken up on June 21-22.

The consideration and passage of the Finance Bill, 2023, are proposed for June 23.

Finally, June 24 has been earmarked for the consideration of supplementary demands for grants for the years 2021-2022 and 2023, among other matters.

However, if necessary, adjustments to this schedule may be made with the approval of the Speaker, based on the state of business.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Shazia Marri, Members of National Assembly Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ch. Hamid Hameed, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Sabir Hussain Qaim Khani, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Chaudhry Birjees Tahir, National Assembly Secretary Tahir Hussain and Additional Secretary legislation Muhammad Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Business Budget Ramesh Kumar Vankwani May June

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

20 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

20 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

20 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

21 minutes ago
 DP World celebrates supply chain management diplom ..

DP World celebrates supply chain management diploma by 17 future leaders

36 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.