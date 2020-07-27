UrduPoint.com
Ongoing Campaign Against Professional Beggars To Be More Effective

Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi had accelerated their on-going campaign against professional beggars and rounded up 1664 professional beggars for the last month, said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar.

He said that city traffic police, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Suhail Habeeb Tajik were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads and during their efforts, 1664 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police. He informed that the beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

Chief Traffic Officer Syed Akbar Ali said special squads have been constituted to arrest the professional beggars from the city.

He made it clear that professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He said the traffic police would continue action against the beggars and would not allow them to disrupt the traffic flow.

On the other hand, Professional beggary is becoming a social menace as more and more beggars including physically fit, healthy and young men, women and children are turning towards this profession. Mosques and other religious places are also amongst the most profitable sources for the professional beggars.

A large number of men, women and children beg regularly at road signals and streets from dawn to dusk. Mostly these are very professional and expert beggars, beg 'indirectly'. They have many heart-wrenching stories to tell.

