Ongoing campaign against profiteers reviewed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The 30th meeting of District price Review Committee was held here on Saturday with Assistant Commissioner (AC) Coordination Mirza Raheel Baig and Convener District Price Control Committee Badar Zaman Chouhan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by District Officer Industries and prices Rashida Batool, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA) Dr. Sajjad, Secretary Market Committee Sialkot Malik Abdullah, Dr. Ahmed Nasir, President Grocery Association Aqeel Kapoor and System Network Administrator (SNA) Hafiz Zaheer Ahmed.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing campaign against profiteers.

Secretary Market Committee informed that Sabzi Mandi Sialkot display board had been made functional.

He said that a meeting was held with the middlemen in the vegetable and fruit market Bhadal and an integrated strategy had been worked out.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the administration including supply and demand of essential commodities and fertilizers.

District Officer Industries Rashida Batool said that efforts were being made to sellessential commodities to the public at government rates.

Complaints were being resolved without any delay, she added.