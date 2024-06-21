- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ongoing cleaning of 46 major, 500 minor drains to be completed before rains: Mayor Karachi
Ongoing Cleaning Of 46 Major, 500 Minor Drains To Be Completed Before Rains: Mayor Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is cleaning 46 major drains and 500 minor drains and the cleaning process will be completed before the rains start
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is cleaning 46 major drains and 500 minor drains and the cleaning process will be completed before the rains start.
He said this while visiting various storm-water drains on Friday. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other relevant officers were also with him on this occasion.
He said that the process of cleaning storm-water drains is ongoing and the choking points of the storm-water drains are being cleared using heavy machinery as well as manually.
The Mayor Karachi visited Soldier Bazaar Drain, Garden Drain and Culvert, Guru Mandir Drain, and Zehri House PECHS Drain, where municipal services officers briefed him on the current situation of the drains.
Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while reviewing the drains, issued on-the-spot instructions and directed to expedite the cleaning process.
He said that the choking points must be cleared before the rains at all costs. It is necessary to complete the preliminary arrangements to prevent the drains from overflowing.
He said that the available machines, pumps, and vehicles of KMC have been repaired so that the drainage process can start immediately after the rains.
In the event of immediate rain, water drainage through storm-water drains will be possible. We are making every effort to minimize the inconvenience to the public during the rainy days.
The Mayor Karachi said that cleaning the drains is a continuous process, being carried out systematically, yielding positive results.
The current city administration has been present on the streets during the previous rains and will continue to fulfill its responsibilities effectively in the future as well, he said.
Recent Stories
Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police
Pak-China friendship vital for peace, development of both countries & region: Pr ..
Huge wildfire kills 11 people in southeastern Turkey
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting ..
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximu ..
ADB, EAD sign agreement worth $250 mln policy-based loan
Nine months after Gaza war, population entirely dispossessed of livelihood mean ..
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livesto ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspected street criminal arrest by GOR police4 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna meets Deputy CEO Luxembourg Space Agency6 minutes ago
-
PPP city pays tribute to Shaheed BB’s democratic struggle6 minutes ago
-
ANP appreciates representation of political parties in CPEC consultative meeting: Aimal Wali9 minutes ago
-
Education, Health to be prioritised in Budget: Bugti9 minutes ago
-
Talal urges coalition partners, opposition to work together for extending maximum relief to poor peo ..9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor Muhammed Kamran Tessori arranges get together for diplomats18 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam, Iranian ambassador discuss cooperation in trade, agriculture, livestock18 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemns bomb attack in Kurram District6 minutes ago
-
Five soldiers embraced martyrdom after IED exploded near forces' vehicle in Kurram6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin action against alms-seekers; arrest 276 minutes ago
-
Another died bathing in River Haro6 minutes ago