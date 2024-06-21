Ongoing cleaning of 46 major, 500 minor drains to be completed before rains: Mayor Karachi

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 10:12 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is cleaning 46 major drains and 500 minor drains and the cleaning process will be completed before the rains start.

He said this while visiting various storm-water drains on Friday. Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi and other relevant officers were also with him on this occasion.

He said that the process of cleaning storm-water drains is ongoing and the choking points of the storm-water drains are being cleared using heavy machinery as well as manually.

The Mayor Karachi visited Soldier Bazaar Drain, Garden Drain and Culvert, Guru Mandir Drain, and Zehri House PECHS Drain, where municipal services officers briefed him on the current situation of the drains.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while reviewing the drains, issued on-the-spot instructions and directed to expedite the cleaning process.

He said that the choking points must be cleared before the rains at all costs. It is necessary to complete the preliminary arrangements to prevent the drains from overflowing.

He said that the available machines, pumps, and vehicles of KMC have been repaired so that the drainage process can start immediately after the rains.

In the event of immediate rain, water drainage through storm-water drains will be possible. We are making every effort to minimize the inconvenience to the public during the rainy days.

The Mayor Karachi said that cleaning the drains is a continuous process, being carried out systematically, yielding positive results.

The current city administration has been present on the streets during the previous rains and will continue to fulfill its responsibilities effectively in the future as well, he said.

