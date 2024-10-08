Ongoing climate offers golden opportunity for mango orchards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Mango experts urged growers to seize the on-going ideal climatic conditions by planting new

orchards as current temperature between 28°C and 32°C is considered perfect for cultivating

mango trees in South Punjab.

As Multan faces residential expansion for last two decades and the trend is leading to the massive

cutting down of its famous mango orchards. Experts believes that despite the loss of existing orchards,

the ongoing favorable environment presents an opportunity to revitalize the region's mango production.

Progressive farmers Shahid Hameed Bhutta and Laique Shikhana, talking to APP, stressed the importance of the ongoing season for establishing new mango orchards. Bhutta maintained, the current temperature range creates optimal conditions for saplings to root firmly and grow and thus setting the foundation for strong future yields.

"This is the ideal time to plant mango trees, as the weather is mild, promoting healthy growth," he stated.

Shahid Hameed Bhutta also highlighted the importance of selecting the right type of sapling and advised

growers to choose plants grown under direct sunlight.

These saplings, he explained, develop greater resilience to climatic variations and are more likely to thrive.

“Nurseries that expose plants to sunlight ensure stronger trees that can handle future environmental changes," he remarked. Laique Shiekhana also underscored that saplings with a robust "Gachi" (base) and a strong trunk are key to ensuring healthy orchard development. A powerful foundation allows the trees to withstand challenges and ensures a longer lifespan for the orchards, he remarked.

The demand for mango nurseries has increased in response to the ongoing orchard replanting efforts, signaling a potential revival of the mango in South Punjab. With the right planning and management, experts believe that Multan’s legacy as a hub for world-famous mangoes can be preserved. The progressive farmers, Bhutta and Shikhana urged farmers not to miss this crucial opportunity. "Now is the perfect time to plant," they said. "Taking advantage of the current climate will ensure that the tradition of mango farming in Multan continues to thrive for generations to come."