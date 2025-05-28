Open Menu

Ongoing Construction Work On Police Driving Training School Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Ongoing construction work on police driving training school reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada visited police driving training school to review the ongoing construction work.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO issued directives regarding further beautification and finishing touches.

On this occasion, SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan and Pay Officer Moeen Nawaz were also present. They briefed the DPO on the completed phases of the school’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada said that the police driving training school would be a unique institution of its kind, benefiting not only police personnel but also the general public.

He added that obtaining a driving license would become significantly easier for those who complete the training course at the school.

He further announced that the school’s inauguration is expected soon, marking yet another public service initiative by the police department.

He emphasized that this step would serve as a milestone in facilitating citizens and improving traffic discipline across the district.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

49 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

1 hour ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

2 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

2 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

2 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

3 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

3 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

3 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

3 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

4 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan