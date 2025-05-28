Ongoing construction work on police driving training school reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada visited police driving training school to review the ongoing construction work.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO issued directives regarding further beautification and finishing touches.

On this occasion, SP Saddar Muhammad Nawab Khan and Pay Officer Moeen Nawaz were also present. They briefed the DPO on the completed phases of the school’s development.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada said that the police driving training school would be a unique institution of its kind, benefiting not only police personnel but also the general public.

He added that obtaining a driving license would become significantly easier for those who complete the training course at the school.

He further announced that the school’s inauguration is expected soon, marking yet another public service initiative by the police department.

He emphasized that this step would serve as a milestone in facilitating citizens and improving traffic discipline across the district.

APP/slm