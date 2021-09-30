UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Development Projects In Malakand To Be Completed Timely: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Ongoing development projects in Malakand to be completed timely: minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Shakeel Khan on Thursday directed authorities concerned to take solid measures for completing ongoing development schemes in Malakand district within stipulated time.

He said a number of projects have been launched education, health, social welfare and public health engineering sectors and added that the required funds had been released for those projects.

He said that solid measures would be taken to complete these projects timely and these development-oriented initiatives would usher in socio-economic development of the area He said that government accorded top priority to the health and education sector and in this regard construction of hospitals, provision of upgraded machinery and shortage of staff were being met on emergency basis.

Similarly, the provincial minister said that revolutionary measures were being taken for further improving education equality to achieve national prosperity.

He said new schools were being built, some upgraded and a second shift program has been launched to increase literacy rate especially in remote areas.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of former Tehsil and District Nazims of Malakand District.

The delegation included former Agra Nazim Ijaz , Sadiq Shah, former Tehsil Member Yasin Malik, Maqbool Khan and Murad Khan.

Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering Shakeel Khan further said that pavement of street coaches and other development works were continuing in full swing and effective measures were being made to resolve peoples' problems at their doorstep.

He said that transparency and quality work works were being ensured while executing these projects.

The delegation apprised the Provincial Minister about the ongoing development work in Malakand District and their respective union councils, village councilors and neighborhood councils and demanded new projects for public interest.

Shakeel Khan assured the delegation that new projects would also be launched as per the need and priorities.

He said the department was also going ahead with solarization projects and added that all the affairs of the department were being digitized to ensure transparency and merit as well as to facilitate the public and complete the work on time.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the provincial minister for his sincere efforts for introducing development schemes in the area and resolving masses' problems at the earliest.

