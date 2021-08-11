UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Development Projects To Be Completed Timely: AC

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Lachi Amir Nawaz on Wednesday directed authorities concerned to take pragmatic measures for completing ongoing development projects in Lachi Tehsil within stipulated time.

He expressed these views while visiting water supply scheme river Indus to Shakadara alongwith Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department Kohat.

Speaking on the occasion, the AC said that this scheme was the largest solar based project of its kind in the province and effective measures would be taken for timely completion of the project in a quality manner.

He directed the contractor concerned to complete the work as soon as possible so that the problem of drinking water faced by the people of the area could be resolved.

He also inspected the encroachments on natural rivers and drains and directed TMO Lachi to remove them at the earliest.

