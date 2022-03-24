UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Development Projects To Be Completed Timely; Irrigation Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to speed up work on ongoing projects of the department and ensure its blessings at grass roots level

He said that efforts should be made to complete these projects keeping in view public interest.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting on ongoing projects of the Irrigation Department in his office.

The review meeting was attended by Secretary Irrigation Ayaz Khan, Chief Engineer South Sheikh Jalil, Chief Engineer North Nasir ghafoor Khan and other concerned officials.

In the meeting, the provincial minister was briefed in detail about the pace of work on the ongoing projects of the irrigation department and the problems.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister Arshad Ayub Khan said that agriculture plays an important role in the development of the country's economy and timely supply of water is essential for optimal growth of crops. Thus food security is associated with better irrigation.

The provincial government is taking practical steps to increase water resources and reserves in the province, with plans to build small dams across the province, including in the integrated districts, he added.

The construction of these dams will raise the water level. Along with this there will be plenty of water available for drinking and irrigation.

He directed the concerned authorities to monitor the development projects themselves and ensure timely completion and quality.

