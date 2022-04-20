Ongoing development projects to be completed in time: Asif Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan on Thursday said that efforts would be made to complete all ongoing development projects within the stipulated time-frame. He said that record development work was done in the PK-76 and added that provision of facilities to the people was the first priority.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about development work pertaining to mega projects and rehabilitation.

During the briefing, he was informed that the development schemes which were in progress in certain areas including Khalsa One, Mahal Terai, Hassan Garhi One, Hassan Ghari Two, Hussainabad, Farhan Colony, MC Colony, Mahal Terai Two, Garhi Rajkol, Gulabad and Yousafabad would be completed soon.

On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly and Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar Asif Khan said that provision of facilities to the people in PK 76 was the first priority for which no compromise will be made.