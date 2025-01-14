Open Menu

Ongoing Development Projects Under LDP Monitored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 07:30 PM

The district administration, under the dynamic leadership of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, is aggressively pushing forward with the Lahore Development Plan (LDP), a mega-project aimed at transforming the city's infrastructure and aesthetics

As part of this initiative, Assistant Commissioners across various zones are actively conducting field inspections to monitor the progress of ongoing development projects. The LDP is a multifaceted initiative encompassing extensive road improvements, public infrastructure upgrades, and beautification projects.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Khwaja Umer of Allama Iqbal Zone has been instrumental in overseeing the development projects in Union Councils (UCs) 94 and 79. During his recent inspection, he directly addressed the contractors, urging them to expedite the completion of ongoing projects. This proactive approach ensures that projects remain on schedule and adhere to the highest standards of quality.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Salim Aasi of Nishtar Zone conducted thorough assessments of developmental works in UCs 235, 226, and 239. He emphasized the importance of close coordination with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan), a prominent engineering consultancy firm, to ensure that projects align with the broader LDP vision and utilize best practices.

In Shalimar Zone, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Anum Fatima has been instrumental in supervising the extensive road development projects underway in Kotli Pir Abdul Rehman. She confirmed that 38 streets are included in this significant undertaking, and she personally engaged with the contractor to accelerate the progress. Furthermore, the Zonal Officer Infrastructure MCL has received specific directives to complete the construction of five streets within this week.

