Open Menu

Ongoing Development Schemes In Tank Market Inspected

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Ongoing development schemes in Tank market inspected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tank bazar to review progress of the ongoing development works.

Accompanied by officials from the Communication and Works department, the deputy commissioner thoroughly reviewed the road construction and drainage system work.

He instructed the concerned authorities to complete the development projects as soon as possible to alleviate public difficulties and provide better facilities.

He was of the view that work should be regularly monitored to ensure both quality and speed in the construction of roads and drainage systems.

He said that such development initiatives would lead to improved infrastructure as well as enhancing the quality of life for the residents.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

FIFA sets Club World Cup prize money at $1 billion

6 minutes ago
 Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

21 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

1 hour ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

3 hours ago
Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan