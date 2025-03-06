Ongoing development schemes in Tank market inspected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan has underlined the need for taking solid measures to ensure timely completion of ongoing development schemes in the district.

He expressed these views during his visit to Tank bazar to review progress of the ongoing development works.

Accompanied by officials from the Communication and Works department, the deputy commissioner thoroughly reviewed the road construction and drainage system work.

He instructed the concerned authorities to complete the development projects as soon as possible to alleviate public difficulties and provide better facilities.

He was of the view that work should be regularly monitored to ensure both quality and speed in the construction of roads and drainage systems.

He said that such development initiatives would lead to improved infrastructure as well as enhancing the quality of life for the residents.

APP/slm