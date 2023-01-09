UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Development Schemes To Be Completed Timely: ADC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 04:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking significant measures to complete all ongoing development projects within the stipulated time.

As part of such efforts, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanvir Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam visited the sites of ongoing development schemes at Tank main bazaar and reviewed the pace of progress.

He also inspected work on several segments and directed the contractor on site to enhance the strength of labourers so that the pace of work could further be expedited.

However, he said no compromise would be made on the quality of work and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He said that the provincial government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life to people and in that regard, the district administration would adopt all possible measures to achieve the objective.

