Ongoing development works to be further expedited in Hangu: Special Assistant

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir Thursday said government was paying special attention towards the progress of far-flung and neglected areas and wanted to provide every needed amenities of life to the people of these areas.

He said ongoing development work would be further expedited on beautification, cleanliness and sewerage, sanitation, educational institutions, irrigation and potable water projects in Hangu district.

He was addressing a meeting at his office here wherein officers from health, Wapda and education were also present.

The Special Assistant said the PTI government has a firm resolve of well-being and uplift of its people and that was why basic amenities of life were being provided to backward areas on priority basis.

He said the KP incumbent government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs one billion for Kohat area development adding the approval for tenders of 19km Dilan Road and 10km Bogha Sharif Road.

He directed the officers concerned to address grievances of the general public on an urgent basis. He said these projects would bring a positive change in the area on completion.