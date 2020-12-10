UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ongoing Development Works To Be Further Expedited In Hangu: Special Assistant

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:58 PM

Ongoing development works to be further expedited in Hangu: Special Assistant

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir Thursday said government was paying special attention towards the progress of far-flung and neglected areas and wanted to provide every needed amenities of life to the people of these areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zahoor Shakir Thursday said government was paying special attention towards the progress of far-flung and neglected areas and wanted to provide every needed amenities of life to the people of these areas.

He said ongoing development work would be further expedited on beautification, cleanliness and sewerage, sanitation, educational institutions, irrigation and potable water projects in Hangu district.

He was addressing a meeting at his office here wherein officers from health, Wapda and education were also present.

The Special Assistant said the PTI government has a firm resolve of well-being and uplift of its people and that was why basic amenities of life were being provided to backward areas on priority basis.

He said the KP incumbent government has allocated a hefty amount of Rs one billion for Kohat area development adding the approval for tenders of 19km Dilan Road and 10km Bogha Sharif Road.

He directed the officers concerned to address grievances of the general public on an urgent basis. He said these projects would bring a positive change in the area on completion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Education Water Road Hangu Kohat Progress From Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

24 seconds ago

Russia's Mir Payment System Says Performed 1st Tri ..

2 minutes ago

Eight gamblers rounded up with Rs 20,290 cash stak ..

2 minutes ago

Police launch search operation in Pirwadhai Bus St ..

2 minutes ago

UK Signs Post-Brexit Trade Deals With Singapore, V ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Receive Turkish Delegation to Disc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.