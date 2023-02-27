ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has strongly condemned the termination of Kashmiri government employees by BJP-led Hindutva regime in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Saleem Zargar, Zamrooda Habib, Yasmeen Raja, Fahreeda Behanji, Dr Musaib, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League and Democratic Freedom Party in their separate statements in Srinagar protested the ongoing dismissal spree unleashed by the Modi regime saying that the termination of Kashmiri employees in their own homeland is the worst dictatorial approach, said a press release.

India on Sunday dismissed three more Muslim employees Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, Junior Engineer (Public Works Department), Bandipore, Syed Saleem Andrabi, Orderly in Social Welfare Department, Handwara (Kupwara) and Mohammad Aurif Sheikh, Teacher at Government middle school, Mahore, Reasi on the charge of being involved in the demand of the UN-acknowledged right to self-determination.

The Hurriyat leaders said the authoritarian move was part of India's settler colonialism policy to strangulate Kashmiris economically and deprive them of their livelihoods and fill the vacated posts by the Hindutva ideologues.

The economic strangulation of Kashmiris has since long been a part of India's systematic settler colonialism campaign aimed at disempowering indigenous people through illegal confiscations, dispossession, forced evictions and demolition of civilian properties, they added.

The leaders also condemned continued killings and urged United Nations to send their teams to IIOJK to monitor the worst situation that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were facing under Indian illegal occupation and its puppet regime.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen in a statement in Islamabad said that the Kashmir dispute was not a power politics; instead, it pertains to the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.