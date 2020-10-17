Ongoing health projects to be completed in time: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said the ongoing projects will be completed in time and provision of funds will be ensured.

She said this while visiting Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) here on Saturday to review the progress on the ongoing development projects.

She said that the capacity of the PKLI was being enhanced so that patients coming to PKLI might not face any hindrances.

Dr Yasmin said that facilities and services were being increased to cater more patients in the OPD.

The minister said the PKLI had good dialysis services available and the number of operation theatres had been increased.

The performance of the PKLI was being closely monitored, she added.

She said the patients admitted in the Institute must be given top quality services.

Later, the minister visited the emergency and operation theatres and inquired from the patients about the treatment.

The minister reviewed the ongoing development projects at the PKLI.

Chairman PKLI board of Directors Dr Javed Gardezi and Dean Professor Dr Hafiz Ijaz gave a briefing to the minister about the projects.

The minister chaired a meeting of the team and Secretary SHME Department Barrister Nabeel Awan gave a briefing about the budget and the services being provided at the Institute.