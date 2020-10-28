UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ongoing Housing Schemes Provided Opportunities To Investors: Amjad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:19 PM

Ongoing housing schemes provided opportunities to investors: Amjad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that foreign and local investors have shown their interest in ongoing housing schemes across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that foreign and local investors have shown their interest in ongoing housing schemes across the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of foreign investors here at his office. The participants of delegation expressed their interest in ongoing housing schemes initiated by KP government and offered their help and investment in these projects.

The minister welcomed foreign investors for expressing interest in schemes of housing sector and assured full support to them.

He directed administrative officers to cooperate with KP Housing Department to ensure timely completion of ongoing housing schemes.

Amjad Ali Khan said that provincial government would facilitate private sector and provide them maximum opportunities to come forward and work alongside with the government.

He said that with the investment of local and foreign investors, the socio-economic condition of the people living in the province would be improved.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Government Housing

Recent Stories

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

5 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank reports Q3 net profit of ..

35 minutes ago

FO rejects Pakistan specific reference in India-US ..

1 minute ago

Chief of Army Staff directs troops to remain vigil ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.