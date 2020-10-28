Ongoing housing schemes provided opportunities to investors: Amjad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that foreign and local investors have shown their interest in ongoing housing schemes across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, Amjad Ali Khan Wednesday said that foreign and local investors have shown their interest in ongoing housing schemes across the province.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of foreign investors here at his office. The participants of delegation expressed their interest in ongoing housing schemes initiated by KP government and offered their help and investment in these projects.

The minister welcomed foreign investors for expressing interest in schemes of housing sector and assured full support to them.

He directed administrative officers to cooperate with KP Housing Department to ensure timely completion of ongoing housing schemes.

Amjad Ali Khan said that provincial government would facilitate private sector and provide them maximum opportunities to come forward and work alongside with the government.

He said that with the investment of local and foreign investors, the socio-economic condition of the people living in the province would be improved.