Ongoing Intermediate Exams Inspected In DI Khan
Published May 29, 2024
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Chairman Tahir Ullah Jan on Wednesday conducted inspection of several exam centers to ensure transparent conduct of the ongoing Intermediate annual examination 2024 in the district.
During the visit, Tahir Ullah Jan said that adequate arrangements have been made at the examination halls for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.
He said that around 31,000 students were appearing FA/FSc examination and 95 examination centers including 60 for males and 35 for females were established for them.
The Intermediate examinations were started on May 23 and would be continued till June 14, he said.
In this regard, he directed that staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring fairness and adherence to the examination protocols.
He further issued strict instructions to the examination staff to remain vigilant against any attempts of cheating and malpractices.
