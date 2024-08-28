Ongoing internet slowdown due to fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) cables: PTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The ongoing internet slowdown across the country is mainly due to a fault in two (SMW4, AAE-1) of the seven international submarine cables connecting Pakistan internationally.

According to a news release issued by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday, The fault in the SMW-4 submarine cable is likely to be repaired by early October 2024. Whereas submarine cable AAE-1 has been repaired this may improve internet experience.”