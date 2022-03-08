UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Maintenance Work On Malakand-III Power House Inspected

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published March 08, 2022 | 04:58 PM

Ongoing maintenance work on Malakand-III power house inspected

Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah visited the 81 MW Malakand III hydel Power House in Dargai Tehsil and inspected the ongoing maintenance and repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah visited the 81 MW Malakand III hydel Power House in Dargai Tehsil and inspected the ongoing maintenance and repair work.

He expressed satisfaction over the ongoing work and gave necessary instructions to the field staff working in the power house.

Chief Executive Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan was also present on the occasion.

The energy secretary visited the control room of the power plant where Resident Engineer Malakand Power Complex Abid Khan and Chief Engineer Amin Khalil gave a detailed briefing on the power transmission system of the power house.

The energy secretary stressed that standard maintenance work should be carried out to further boost generation capacity and performance of the plant.

Later, he launched a tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling on lawns of the power complex.

