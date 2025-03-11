Open Menu

Ongoing NA Session To Continue Until March 21

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The ongoing session of the National Assembly will continue until Friday, March 21, 2025.

The decision was made by the House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly, which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The committee discussed the agenda and duration of the 14th session of the National Assembly, which also marks the first session of the second parliamentary year.

During the meeting, members deliberated on the agenda of the 14th session, which includes a debate on the address of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Parliament.

Additionally, question-hour sessions and legislation concerning public welfare and other significant matters will be taken up during the proceedings.

Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Khalid Hussain Magsi attended the meeting, along with Members of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Ms. Shehla Raza, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, and Syed Hafeez-ud-Din.

Other MNAs, including Ms. Zartaj Gul, Malik Aamir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Noor Alam Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan, also participated in the meeting.

