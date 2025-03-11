Ongoing NA Session To Continue Until March 21
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The ongoing session of the National Assembly will continue until Friday, March 21, 2025.
The decision was made by the House business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly, which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.
The committee discussed the agenda and duration of the 14th session of the National Assembly, which also marks the first session of the second parliamentary year.
During the meeting, members deliberated on the agenda of the 14th session, which includes a debate on the address of the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Parliament.
Additionally, question-hour sessions and legislation concerning public welfare and other significant matters will be taken up during the proceedings.
Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Khalid Hussain Magsi attended the meeting, along with Members of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ms. Nuzhat Sadiq, Syed Naveed Qamar, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Ms. Shehla Raza, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, and Syed Hafeez-ud-Din.
Other MNAs, including Ms. Zartaj Gul, Malik Aamir Dogar, Riaz Fatyana, Noor Alam Khan, and Gul Asghar Khan, also participated in the meeting.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Committee formed to ensure transparency in KDDP's financial matters6 minutes ago
-
KEMU holds seminar6 minutes ago
-
Painting contest depicting Punjab culture on 12th6 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,000 litres adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
Ongoing NA session to continue until March 216 minutes ago
-
6 drug peddlers nabbed with over 9.5 kg charas6 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank takes steps for strengthening police force6 minutes ago
-
PM for zero tolerance against profiteers for maximum public relief in Ramazan6 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker announces six-member panel of chairpersons6 minutes ago
-
Senate session prorogued sine die6 minutes ago
-
Indian designs to alter Kashmir's demography leaves profound implications for human rights in IIOJK: ..6 minutes ago