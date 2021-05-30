UrduPoint.com
Ongoing NSER Survey Completed Over 80 Pc In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Ongoing NSER survey completed over 80 pc in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Divisional head National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), Muhammad Arshad, said that the ongoing survey under Ehsaas program is free of cost and have no fee.

While talking to APP here on Sunday, NSER divisional head said that some complaints of taking money by the survey teams from the people against survey were reported.

He clarified that the survey is free of cost and requested the people not to give any single penny to survey teams.

He said that they have also taken legal action against those who found involved in this fraud.

Arshad said that 1,458,672 families got registered and more than 80 percent survey work has been completed across the division.

He said that the survey was being conducted at Tehsil level by dividing districts into blocks at Multan, Khanewal , Vehari and Lodhran.

The district wise registered families during survey included 5,12,951 families in Multan district, 3,85,000 in Khanewal, 2,60,721 in Vehari and 3,00,000 families in Lodhran so far.

The survey at Tehsil Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala of district Multan , Tehsil Lodhran of district Lodhran and Tehsil Jehanian of district Khanewal has been completed while the survey in remaining areas will be completed by June 30, 2021.

Arshad said that the families who have been registered and meet the criteria of Ehsaas Kifalat have received the cash from Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

He said that the survey teams were visiting door to door to register the remaining families and appealed the families to cooperate with survey teams regarding survey.

