Ongoing NSER Survey Near To Completion, Says Divisional Head

Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:11 PM

Divisional head National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), Muhammad Arshad, said that the ongoing survey under Ehsaas program was near to completion as over two million families had been registered across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Divisional head National Socio Economic Registry (NSER), Muhammad Arshad, said that the ongoing survey under Ehsaas program was near to completion as over two million families had been registered across the division.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, NSER divisional head informed that the survey in district Khanewal and Lodhran has been completed.

The survey at two tehsils of Multan district and one Tehsil of district Vehari was underway which likely to be completed by August.

He clarified that the survey is free of cost and requested the people not to give any single penny to survey teams.

Mr Arshad said that the families who have been registered and meet the criteria of Ehsaas Kifalat have received the cash from Ehsaas Kifalat centres.

He said that the survey teams were visiting door to door to register the remaining families and appealed the families to cooperate with survey teams regarding survey.

