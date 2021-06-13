UrduPoint.com
Ongoing Pre-monsoon To Continue Till Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

Ongoing pre-monsoon to continue till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The ongoing pre-monsoon rainspell would continue till Monday in few parts of the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Zaheer Babar on Sunday said the current rain spell would cover the regions including Lahore, Sargodha, Mianwali, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir.

He said moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating towards upper and central parts of the country.

Hailstorm occurred at few areas dropped the mercury significantly, he told APP adding, it reduced temperature more than five degree celsius which provided a sigh of relief to people.

