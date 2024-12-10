Open Menu

Ongoing Preparations Reviewed For Flyovers In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman has paid a site visit to take stock of ongoing preparations for the flyovers in the city.

According to the district administration, other officials including, Communication and Works (C&W) Department, and Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) also accompanied the deputy commissioner.

The DC-led team focused on reviewing the progress of essential groundwork activities such as the removal of encroachments and the relocation of utilities, both of which are crucial for the smooth execution of the project.

The DC said that traffic congestion had become a major challenge in the city and the construction of flyovers would help overcome the issue.

The officials said that the groundwork was progressing as planned and expressed confidence that the project would be launched soon.

