Ongoing Projects To Be Completed In Current Financial Year: Minority Affairs Minister

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 08:39 PM

Ongoing projects to be completed in current financial year: Minority Affairs Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal Thursday said that the ongoing development projects under the Department of Minority Affairs would be completed in the current financial year and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said this in a meeting convened to review the performance of the Sindh Minority Affairs Department.

Provincial Minister Hari Ram Kishori Lal was informed in the meeting that under the annual development program of the department, six development projects had been completed at a cost of over Rs. 99 million in 2021-2020 while during the financial year 2020-2019, four development projects were completed at a cost of over Rs. 37 Million.

The meeting participants were further informed that under the ongoing grant-in-aid for the Department of Minority Affairs, five development projects were completed at a cost of over Rs. 22 million during the financial year 2019-2018 while during the financial year 2020-2019.

Nine development projects were completed at a cost of over Rs. 41 Million.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that there was an urgent need to further activate the engineering wing of the department to ensure timely completion of ongoing projects. Instructing the executive engineer of the department, he said that the construction work should be in according to international standards, if any complaints would be received, strict action will be taken against the concerned officers as per law.

He further said that the minority community was playing an important and vital role in the economic development of Sindh.

He said that the funds allocated for the renovation and construction of places of worship of the minority community should be spent betterly.

The Minister said that the first priority of the present government was to provide all facilities to the people of Sindh including the minority community at their doorstep.

