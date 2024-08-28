Ongoing Projects To Strengthen Tourism Industry, Boost Economy: Advisor
Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2024 | 11:38 PM
Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb has said that his department faces various challenges like policy continuity, stability, security issues, infrastructure improvement, environmental challenges, foreign investment, training of personnel associated with the tourism industry and the extol of handcrafts would require strong planning and policies
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb has said that his department faces various challenges like policy continuity, stability, security issues, infrastructure improvement, environmental challenges, foreign investment, training of personnel associated with the tourism industry and the extol of handcrafts would require strong planning and policies.
He expressed these views during the program Ask the Minister arranged by the Creative Wing of the Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday here.
Advisor for tourism and culture stated that under leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, exertion is headway on projects such as the development of better tourism infrastructure at tourist spots, digital tourism, public-private partnerships, the exploration of new tourist routes, cultural and traditional festivals, and environmental protection. This will strengthen the tourism industry and boost the economy.
He said that the provincial government has planned a comprehensive strategy for the renovation and replenishment of historical buildings, mosques and places of worship to ensure these sites are preserved for future generations.
Speaking about the promotion of tourism in the merged districts he said that the arrangement of the Orakzai Festival, initiation of camping pods and rest houses not only accentuated tourism but also improved the local economy in the merged districts.
Discussing eco-tourism, the Advisor indicated that an eco-tourism campaign has been launched in collaboration with all development authorities. This campaign includes better cleanliness arrangements at tourist spots, the distribution of biodegradable bags, tree plantation campaigns and measures to protect wildlife.
Zahid Chanzeb further stated that the protection and restoration of cultural heritage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a priority of the provincial government, as the presence of ancient culture such as Gandhara art and culture attracts foreign tourists, which in turn boosts the economy and presents a positive image of the country globally.
He also said that the services of the Tourism Police and the 24-hour Tourism Helpline 1422 have been ensured at tourist spots to deal with any emergencies.
Regarding the World Bank's KITE project, the Advisor stated that the funds from this financial institution are being spent transparently through projects including the installation of signboards at tourist sites, heavy machinery, rescue stations, washrooms and waste bins.
The Advisor said that assistance from the federal government is necessary for the improved infrastructure at tourist spots as major highways and roads are under the control of the National Highways Authority.
Zahid Chanzeb stated that over the past four months, more than 10 million tourists have visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is clear evidence of the accentuation of the tourism industry in the province.
