Ongoing rainspell to continue till Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik on Friday said the ongoing rainspell would continue in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi till Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said the spell hit different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, Upper Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said the rain would reduce pollen count in the atmosphere giving a relief to allergy patients.

The spokesman informed that during the holy month of ramzan the weather would remain pleasant.