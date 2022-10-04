UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Rehabilitation, Development Activities Reviewed At Darazinda Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking pragmatic measures to ensure that ongoing development schemes in Darazinda tehsil are completed within scheduled time.

These views were expressed by Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda tehsil Inam Wazir during his visit to the site of ongoing development schemes which were underway in various areas of the tehsil.

During the visit, he directed the officials concerned on site to ensure timely completion of projects to ensure development of the tehsil.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of work, adding no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

The AAC also visited a healthcare center at Mughal Kot area and Type-D hospital at Darazinda and inspected availability of medicines.

He also checked attendance register and instructed the staff concerned to provide best healthcare facilities to people of the area.

He directed the officials concerned to take prompt measure for resolving problems pertaining to water and electricity in the Type-D hospital.

Later, the AAC paid a visit to flood-hit areas at Mughal Kot and inspected the houses affected during rains and flood. He assured that all possible measures would be taken for relief of the flood victims by compensating losses they suffered due to flood and rains.

