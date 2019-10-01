Ongoing relief, rehabilitation work in AJK to be completed soon: Raja Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday assured that ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction work in quake hit areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be completed at earliest.

Talking to private news channel, PM Raja Farooq said relief and rehabilitation work is in full swing and routine life was coming back with gradual improvement on daily basis.

He further appreciated that that best medical facilities were being provided to those injured in the deadly quake.

He said the Pakistani government has enhanced the pace of rehabilitation work and providing temporary shelters to the affected people.

He also highly appreciated the world's Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) including those from the Muslim countries and said that their role could be equally beneficial in the massive task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in the quake hit areas.

He said the basic needs of AJK people like electricity, roads and water supply are improving in the affected areas and life in Mirpur is going towards normalcy with these relief measures.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan while lauding Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) expressed profound gratitude to him.

He said the PM had effectively pleaded the case of Kashmir in UN.

He said we have strong hope that government of Pakistan would continue to extend its full support to the earthquake affectees for their proper rehabilitation and reconstruction as it done in the past.

The Prime Minister thanked people and government of Pakistan for their generous support in rescue and relief operation in devastated areas of Azad Kashmir.

People of Kashmir are thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for advocating Kashmir case in a powerful manner, he added.

He said India should realize that the freedom struggle cannot be suppressed through use of force, adding, the people who are fighting for their legal right of self determination were not terrorists.

The minorities are not safe under Modi's racist and Hindu fundamentalist regime, he mentioned.