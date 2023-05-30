UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Schemes To Be Completed Soon:minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Ongoing schemes to be completed soon:minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir has directed the officers of the departments concerned to ensure transparent utilization of funds for the completion of schemes in the current financial year.

He gave these orders while presiding over a meeting held at the Commissioner's Office to review the performance of various departments here on Tuesday.

He said the concerned departments should work day and night to ensure utilization of funds so that public schemes could be completed on time.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali and officers of departments concerned attended the meeting and briefed the minister regarding their departments.

The minister said the caretaker government was striving hard to provide relief to people and improve the efficiency of government departments.

Later, talking to the media, he said that the Punjab government was taking practical steps to eliminate corruption,adding that the caretaker government was taking measures on anemergency basis to resolve public problems.

He said action was being taken against illegal housing schemes across Punjab.

