Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Ongoing Senate session to discuss legislative business, current affairs

The ongoing session of the Senate will address legislative business and the current important national and international issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The ongoing session of the Senate will address legislative business and the current important national and international issues.

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate, chaired by Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, held detailed discussions on the legislative business to be transacted during the 342nd session of the Senate.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Syedal Khan, Leader of the Opposition Syed Shibli Faraz, Chief Whip Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Senator Manzoor Ahmad, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, Senator Muhammad Qasim, and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

