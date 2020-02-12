Ongoing situation is tough:Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf federal Minister for planning Asad Uma

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar has said that ongoing situation is arduous but proper work is being done for the restoration of economy and elimination of inflation.Talking to media men outside the apex court planning minister Asad Umar said that to be satisfied with current situation and to be satisfied with work are two separate things.

Current situation is difficult but right work is being done for fixing economy and eradication of inflation, he went on to say.He said by the will of God, circumstances will get improve.Replying to a question he said he doen't have any information about Shabbar Zaidi estrangement with government.He said according to his information Shabbar Zaidi is sick.Fake news often rotate in Islamabad.He said Hafeez Sheikh will continue to do his job as Finance Minister.