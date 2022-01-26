Ongoing uplift projects to bring visible change in Peshawar: Asif Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly and focal person for Peshawar's mega projects, Asif Khan Wednesday said development of Peshawar was his mission that would not be compromised at any cost.

In Peshawar, he said a record number of uplift projects have been initiated that would be completed in near future adding on completion these projects would bring a visible and positive change in the district.

He was presiding over a meeting held to review progress on Peshawar Revival Plan here at the District Conference Room. The meeting was also attended by newly appointed DG Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Muhammad Ali Asghar and Additional Director General Ejaz Afzal.

At the meeting the PDA authorities gave a detailed briefing on ongoing uplift projects under Peshawar Revival Plan.

The focal person for Peshawar mega projects Asif Khan said concentrated efforts were on to make Peshawar a model district and revive its past beauty. He also directed the PDA authorities to expedite work on uplift projects.

Asif Khan on the occasion presented a bouquet to the new DG PDA, Muhammad Ali Asghar and said his services for the district would long be remembered. He said being a Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar rendered selfless services for the people of Peshawar and hoped that he would continue serving the city with the same zeal and spirit.