UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ongoing Uplift Projects To Change The Destiny Of Swabi District: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:05 PM

Ongoing uplift projects to change the destiny of Swabi district: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that providing basic amenities of life to the people was among the top most priorities of the government and the provision of Sui-gas facility to numerous households and up-gradation of communication and education sector was a great achievement of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar has said that providing basic amenities of life to the people was among the top most priorities of the government and the provision of Sui-gas facility to numerous households and up-gradation of communication and education sector was a great achievement of the government.

Talking to a gathering in Government Girls' High school at Union Council Baja in Swabi on Wednesday, the NA Speaker said that education was the only means to achieve progress and prosperity. He said provision of Sui-gas was a long-standing demand of this area that has been fulfilled and added, the destiny of Swabi district would change with completion of ongoing uplift projects.

Earlier to his address, the Speaker inaugurated provision of Sui-gas facility to Union Council Baja and adjacent areas completed with an estimated cost of Rs 190 million. The Speaker also inaugurated an examination hall, four classrooms, four modern laboratories and Admin Block at Government Girls' High School Baja completed with a cost of Rs 66.646 million.

MPAs from the area Aqib Ullah, Haji Rangrez Khan and a large number of people were present on the occasion.

The Speaker said that the work on three mega projects including Peshawar-D I Khan Motorway, Chakdara to Chitral Motorway and Railways line from Peshawar to Torkham was underway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Railway line to Torkham, he said, will help boost trade activities at the border and enhance communication sources to Central Asian estates.

He also told that hundreds of thousands of people would get employment with the establishment of Rashakai Economic Zone.

The Speaker said that for the first time neglected provinces were having their representation in the Senate adding that the Opposition should accept its defeat in the Senate wholeheartedly and work together with the government for the well being of its people.

He said, we had been demanding an open ballot in Senate elections since 2013 and added that further enacting would be made to make the Senate elections more transparent. Had the Opposition accepted our demand of open ballot in the Senate election, it would have no objection today, he expressed.

He hoped that Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani from Baluchistan and Deputy Chairman Mirza Afridi from erstwhile FATA would work for removing the sense of deprivation of the people of their areas.

The Speaker said that bringing reforms in education sector was the agenda of the government and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was working on it from 2013. A uniform curriculum would be introduced across the country besides setting up colleges and universities in Swabi district which would provide quality education to thousands of students. He said that for the first time in the country's history, numerous projects of Sui gas were underway at Swabi district which would provide the essential gas facility to every household of the district.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Senate Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Motorway Progress Chitral Swabi I Khan Border Gas Afridi From Government Top Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Opposition Employment Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Russia Concerned About Situation in Mali, Calls fo ..

1 minute ago

President stresses upon making public places more ..

1 minute ago

Facebook, Google Agree to Comply With India's New ..

1 minute ago

Russia Condemns One-Year Extension of EU Sanctions ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Ministry Loses 76,000 Email Addresses in ..

4 minutes ago

Yemeni Gov't Remains Committed to Negotiating Way ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.