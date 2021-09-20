Ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus successful: Secretary Health

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said on Monday that province-wide vaccination campaign was effectively moving towards its goals as record number of vaccination was being carried out on daily basis.

In a press statement, he said that around 636 vaccination centres were operational currently.

Frequently, increase corona case in Punjab was a matter of concern, he said, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona. It was pleasant that a large number of citizens were increasingly participating in the vaccination campaign, he said.

He informed that there was no shortage of vaccinations anywhere in Punjab, adding that ample stock of vaccines were available at all centers.

He urged the citizens to immediately vaccinate all people over the age of 15 and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that "we can return to normal life".

During last 24 hours, a total of 518,177 people across Punjab had been vaccinated against coronavirus, bringing total number of vaccines administered across the province to 42,066,144, while 45,232 vaccines were administered in last 24 hours in the provincial capital.

A total of 5,712,158 had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, he added.

During last 24 hours, 990 new cases were reported from Punjab. So far, the total number of cases had reached 422,791. Besides, 388,136 patients had fully recovered in Punjab, bringing the total number of active cases to 22,250.

During last 24 hours, 4 deaths were recorded in Lahore, whereas, 11 deaths were reported in Punjab, while the total number of deaths had reached 12,405. During the same period, 18,455 tests were conducted making a total of 7,201,863 tests.

In last 24 hours, the overall positive rate of corona was recorded at 5.4 per cent in all cities of Punjab,while the three-day average positive rate of 7.7 per cent was recorded in Lahore, 7.8 per cent inRawalpindi, 8.1 per cent in Faisalabad, 8.3 per cent in Multan and 2.6 per cent in Gujranwala.