UrduPoint.com

Ongoing Welfare Activities Reviewed In Darazinda Tehsil

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Ongoing welfare activities reviewed in Darazinda tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Inam Wazir on Tuesday visited the flood affected areas of Darazinda to review the ongoing rehabilitation and development activities in the tehsil.

During the visit, which he undertook on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Inam reviewed progress of the survey teams and directed the officials concerned to ensure that each flood victim was given his due right.

He also underlined the need for timely completion of rehabilitation projects in the area.

On the occasion, he also listened to the problems of the people and assured them that their issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He also visited a civil dispensary Morgah and inspected availability of medicines and other facilities for patients.

He directed the staff concerned to provide best healthcare facilities to people of the area.

Later, the AAC also paid a visit to Government middle school Morgah and checked the attendance register and reviewed educational activities there.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Progress Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Oc ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th October 2022

1 hour ago
 US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

10 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.