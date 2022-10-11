Ongoing welfare activities reviewed in Darazinda tehsil

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Inam Wazir on Tuesday visited the flood affected areas of Darazinda to review the ongoing rehabilitation and development activities in the tehsil.

During the visit, which he undertook on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan, Inam reviewed progress of the survey teams and directed the officials concerned to ensure that each flood victim was given his due right.

He also underlined the need for timely completion of rehabilitation projects in the area.

On the occasion, he also listened to the problems of the people and assured them that their issues would be resolved at the earliest.

He also visited a civil dispensary Morgah and inspected availability of medicines and other facilities for patients.

He directed the staff concerned to provide best healthcare facilities to people of the area.

Later, the AAC also paid a visit to Government middle school Morgah and checked the attendance register and reviewed educational activities there.