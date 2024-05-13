Ongoing Wheat Procurement Process Inspected
Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi on Monday visited the Provincial Reserve Center (PRC) of the food department and inspected the ongoing wheat procurement process.
He also met with farmers at Center and enquired about the services for them.
According to the district administration, the AC also met with members of the wheat purchasing committee and discussed various relevant issues to complete the process smoothly.
He also checked the quality of the commodity and instructed the staff that the entire process should be performed in a transparent and quality manner.
He said efforts should be made to facilitate the farmers in line with the directives of the provincial government and in this regard, no negligence would be tolerated.
APP/slm
