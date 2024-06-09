Ongoing work on main transmission line in Bela inspected

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Bela, Ali Shah Abasi, inspected the ongoing work on the main transmission line under the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lasbela, Hamira Baloch.

Currently, the work is in progress at PS-187, and the electricity supply was disrupted due to the collapse of the main transmission line's poles during the recent stormy weather.

The electric duty manager assured Assistant Commissioner Abasi that the electricity supply would be restored by Sunday at 4 pm.

The inspection aimed to ensure the timely completion of the work and restore the electricity supply to the area as soon as possible. The assistant commissioner expressed satisfaction with the progress and urged the workers to complete the task expeditiously.