Online '100th Exhibition' Inaugurated At Gallery 6 Islamabad

Fri 06th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

An exhibition titled "The 100th Exhibition" on Friday inaugurated online here at Gallery 6 Islamabad, presenting the artworks of 42 established emerging painters, sculptures and print makers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :An exhibition titled "The 100th Exhibition" on Friday inaugurated online here at Gallery 6 Islamabad, presenting the artworks of 42 established emerging painters, sculptures and print makers.

In a statement, Gallery 6 said that "we scheduled our 12th anniversary celebration through "The 100th Exhibition" on 20th March 2020 but later postponed due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. As the virus spread is surging again, we have decided to launch the exhibition online.

The artworks can be viewed at the Gallery between 11 am to 7 pm. The gallery, since its establishment in March 2008, has held 99 exhibitions at its premises.

Participating artists includes A.S Rind, Abid Hasan, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Ajaz, Ajab Khan, Akbar Hafeez, Akram Dost, Akram Spaul, Ali Sajid, Amna Manzur, Anjum Ayub, Arjumand Faisel, Asad ur Rehman, Asma Abbasi, Asrar Farooqi, Farrukh Shahab, Hajra Mansur, Iram Wani, Irfan Gul Dahri, Javed Qamar, Mansoor Rahi, Masood A. Khan, Mehwish Azam, Mohammad Ali Bhatti, Moughees Riaz, Muhmmad Sajjad Akram, Naqsh Raj, Nazeer Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Rahat Naveed Masood, Rahman Zada, Raja Najmul Hasan, Rashid Arshed, Sadaf Farasat, Sadia Arif, Samra Cheema, Shahida Manzoor, Shiblee Muneer, Sumera Jawad, Tahir bin Qalandar, Unab Sumble and Wasil Shahid.

