Online admission date rescheduled

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued new schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science annual examinations 2022.

The varsity spokesman confirmed to media here Wednesday that online portal for the above mentioned examinations with double fee and Rs.

500 fine would be opened from June 21 to 24, 2022. The examinations will commence from July 27, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.