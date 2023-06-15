Online admission test begins in MUET, SZAB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The online admission test has been started in all disciplines of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur Mirs.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that on the first day, online test of nine hundred male and female candidates was conducted in three phases for admission to the Department of Software Engineering of the university.