Online admissions process start in KP colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister on Higher Education. Khaliq-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said that online admissions have been started in all colleges with the mutual technical assistance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board and Higher education Department.

IHe said that under the students have appreciated online admission and digitization policy to facilitate them in getting admission.

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash and Higher Education Advisor Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman chaired the meeting and took several important decisions to further improve the online admission system and online applications.

Secretary Science and Information Technology Mukhtiar Ahmed, representatives of IT Board Data Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Technical teams of Higher Education were also present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Bangash said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, digitization process was underway in all departments of the province.

The main objective of digitization process is to provide facilities to the people.

He said that now students could avail online admission from their homes.

He said IT Board and other technical teams have been directed to bring further improvement in online system.

Higher Education Adviser Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman said more than 28,000 students have enrolled online so far while more than 300,000 students will be get admission in colleges this year.

He said that technical teams are present to assist students in admission process.

The online admission review meeting also decided to immediately improve the system for BS and other admissions.