LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Online applications for admissions to bachelor's and associate degree programmes at the government colleges of Punjab have opened under the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

The online admissions system had been developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Department (PHED).

The system has so far received over 6,800 applications for admission to bachelor's, and 1,155 for associate degree programmes.

The system has allowed students to submit their admission forms online instead of physically traveling to other cities to submit the same.

Students can also download the PDF version of the government colleges' prospectus for free from the online portal. Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Students can also call the helpline at 042-111-11-20-20 for more details or guidance regarding the admission process.