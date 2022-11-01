UrduPoint.com

Online Admissions To Bachelor's, Associate Degree Programmes Start

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Online admissions to bachelor's, associate degree programmes start

Online applications for admissions to bachelor's and associate degree programmes at the government colleges of Punjab have opened under the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Online applications for admissions to bachelor's and associate degree programmes at the government colleges of Punjab have opened under the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

The online admissions system had been developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Department (PHED).

The system has so far received over 6,800 applications for admission to bachelor's, and 1,155 for associate degree programmes.

The system has allowed students to submit their admission forms online instead of physically traveling to other cities to submit the same.

Students can also download the PDF version of the government colleges' prospectus for free from the online portal. Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Students can also call the helpline at 042-111-11-20-20 for more details or guidance regarding the admission process.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Same From Government

Recent Stories

Two illegal medical stores sealed

Two illegal medical stores sealed

2 minutes ago
 District Election Office organises awareness sessi ..

District Election Office organises awareness session regarding procedure of elec ..

2 minutes ago
 APPSCA calls for taking stakeholders into confiden ..

APPSCA calls for taking stakeholders into confidence for forming private educati ..

2 minutes ago
 CCP takes record number of enforcement actions dur ..

CCP takes record number of enforcement actions during last 2 years

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand reviews district performance ..

Commissioner Malakand reviews district performance

9 minutes ago
 Iran's Oil Minister Expects Cooperation With Russi ..

Iran's Oil Minister Expects Cooperation With Russia to Render Sanctions Ineffect ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.