Online admissions to Intermediate classes start

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Online applications for admission to Intermediate programmes in more than 750 public colleges of Punjab have opened through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS).

On the Punjab government directions, the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has developed the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), PITB sources told APP on Sunday.

The aspiring candidates from Punjab only need to enter their Matriculation Roll Number, BISE and Year of passing to apply for Intermediate-level admissions.